National Archives Releases JFK Assassination Records

Internet conspiracy theorists are now one step closer to solving the assassination of President John F. Kennedy with the long-scheduled release of thousands of records by the National Archives dropping Thursday.

The National Archives released 2,891 records related to the assassination that are subject to the JFK Act of 1992.

President Donald Trump has also ordered the release of the rest of the records subject to the JFK Act, and the National Archives will be releasing those on a rolling basis “as soon as possible” after doing the necessary redactions.

“Based on requests from executive offices and agencies the President has allowed the temporary withholding of certain information that would harm national security, law enforcement, or foreign affairs,” according to the National Archives.

The National Archives also released 3,810 related records in July 2017, including 441 records previously withheld in their entirety and 3,369 records previously withheld in part.

The National Archives created the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection in 1992, which consists of about five million pages of records. The vast majority of the collection has been publicly available since the late 1990s.

Clint Hill, the secret service agent who jumped on President John F. Kennedy’s car to protect Jackie Kennedy during the 1963 assassination, spoke with TMZ earlier this week, saying he thought the records would help clear up the motivation for the assassination.

“I don’t know for sure, but I’m hopeful it is some information that will give us an idea what the motive was so we can answer the question why,” Hill said.