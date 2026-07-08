Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah Suffers Embarrassing Moment During Concert

Noah Cyrus took an unexpected tumble during a recent concert but quickly turned the mishap into a memorable moment.

The singer was performing Monday at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival in Saskatoon when she tripped and fell while moving across the stage, according to TMZ.

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Video shared by the outlet captured the moment as Cyrus hit the floor in the middle of her performance.

Rather than stopping the show, the 25-year-old kept singing from the stage floor before laughing off the incident.

“Please put that on TikTok!” she told the audience.

Moments later, Cyrus got back on her feet, brushed herself off and continued the performance. She even added a few playful kicks to her choreography, appearing unfazed by the fall.

At one point, she checked on her keyboardist, asking, “You good?” before continuing with the rest of the set.

The performance continued without any other apparent issues, and Cyrus finished the show as scheduled.

The lighthearted moment comes after the singer has spent years speaking candidly about growing up in the shadow of her famous family.

During an Instagram Live in 2020, Cyrus became emotional while discussing the inspiration behind one of her songs and the criticism she faced as the younger sister of Miley Cyrus.

“I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister,” she said per PEOPLE. “But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s— about due to what people said to me online.”

She added that the experience deeply affected her.

“It was absolutely unbearable,” Cyrus said. “And that’s why I write, ‘My sister’s like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she’ll go/and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.’ Because, that’s why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow.”

More recently, Cyrus reflected on finding someone who understood those experiences while celebrating the release of her song “High and Sad” with the younger brother of the Jonas Brothers, Frankie Jonas.

“It’s funny, I’ve always felt like no one could ever understand my exact life and experiences,” she wrote on Instagram. “But anytime I’d think of Franklin, I knew he was somewhere understanding and sharing those same feelings and moments that only the 2 of us, and very few people, could only understand.”