Lyssa Chapman Sarcastically Lashes out at Critics Amid Growing Feud With Stepmother Beth

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman had a sarcastic response to her critics in an Instagram post May 26, amid her feud with stepmother Beth Chapman.

Lyssa, nicknamed “Baby Lyssa” on the series, shared an image that “Thank You” in black, but also included “F–” for those looking at the black spaces.

“Thanks for your opinion,” she wrote in the caption, along with a middle-finger emoji and a smiling face with halo emoji.

The post has racked up over 1,300 likes in the past week, along with dozens of supportive comments.

“Opinions are like assholes everyone has them. Negative comments should stay silent if you don’t have anything nice to say scroll on don’t be bringing someone down,” one person wrote.

“You tell them,” another wrote.

“Lyssa wish only the best for you. It’s been a long and winding road,” another added.

“Love it. Love to you, you’re family & Dad & Beth sweetheart! You are all such a strong, amazing family & I admire that so much!! Just wish I had a family like yours!! Well I kinda do, but that’s only the family I’ve built for myself,” another added.

The feud between Lyssa and Beth dates to May 23, when Beth publicly called Lyssa out for not reaching out to her on Mother’s Day.

“I’m very disappointed today. knowing that not only did my daughter [Lyssa] not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a [happy Mother’s Day] She decides to exclude her dad and I from ABBIES graduation On Friday,” Beth wrote on Twitter. “I would have moved a mountain to be there.”

Beth later went on, keeping a lengthy Twitter thread going to complain about Lyssa and discussing the importance of stepmothers.

“I’m very surprised by the many friends here who were not held in the highest of honor on mother day. People what are we teaching our kids where are the fathers to explain the importance of a mother you only get one and sometimes a bonus mom,” she wrote. “It’s the most hurtful act to not acknowledge the woman who gave you life or The Who saved it. It’s a thankless job sometimes and one that requires patients and forgiveness Iv been blessed with my kids and my bonus kids I love them all equally.”

The 31-year-old Lyssa’s first response to these complaints appeared to be a tweet with a coffee cup and a GIF of a woman saying, “You cannot lie when I have receipts.”

Lyssa then sent another now-deleted tweet, in which she insisted she did write to Beth on Mother’s Day and she never blocked her on Twitter.

“So just to recap. 1. I did write on Mother’s Day. 2. You had no plans to attend Abbie’s graduation as you’re off island. 3. You and Dad are not blocked and you know it,” Lyssa wrote on May 23.

On May 25, Lyssa marked her daughter Abbie’s graduation, putting her attention to the feud on the backburner.

“My sweet Abbie, you’re going to do amazing things in this world. This is the time to look around, figure out what you want and go get it,” she wrote to her daughter.

