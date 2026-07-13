Longtime NBC Anchor Involved in Boat Crash

KARE-TV anchor Julie Nelson is recovering after she and her husband, Kurt Krumenauer, were injured in a boating accident in Wisconsin.

Nelson shared the update with viewers in a Facebook post on June 16, saying the couple sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a one-boat crash over the weekend.

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“Hi, I have some personal news to share… my husband and I were involved in a one-boat accident over the weekend,” Nelson wrote. “We were both treated for non-life threatening injuries, so I will be off the air while I take some time to heal and recover. I’m grateful for the outpouring of love and support that’s been shown to me and my family.”

Nelson, 54, has served as co-anchor of KARE-TV’s 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts since joining the Minneapolis-based station.

According to local reports, including the Minnesota Star Tribune, the accident occurred around 11 p.m. on June 13 on Balsam Lake near Pine Island, Wisconsin.

In the days following the crash, the Star Tribune published a report alleging that Krumenauer was suspected of operating the boat while intoxicated. However, the newspaper later removed the article and issued a formal retraction.

“The Minnesota Star Tribune has retracted an article about a Wisconsin boating accident involving Julie Nelson and her husband, Kurt Krumenauer,” the newspaper wrote in a follow-up story.

“The story, published June 22, was based on reporting that did not meet Star Tribune standards for accuracy, verification and editorial rigor, and the matter remains under review,” it added. “We have taken the rare step of removing the story from our website, app and social media channels.”

The newspaper also acknowledged that its original report had incorrectly attributed a quote to Matthew Pierce, a records coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is continuing to investigate the boating accident.

The department told the New York Post, “We do not comment regarding ongoing investigations.”

No additional information about the cause of the crash or possible contributing factors has been released by authorities.

Nelson remains focused on her recovery and has not updated her Facebook since her post announcing the accident.