Longtime ABC 33/40 News anchor Brenda Ladun is a married woman! The Birmingham, Alabama TV news staple married her long-time love Bill Ballard late last year.

The couple tied the knot in a “Christmas Wedding” on Monday, Dec. 23 surrounded by family and friends, the news station announced. Ladun also sharing the news on Instagram with a series of first-look photos from the big day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Surrounded by friends and family we celebrated our love with a Christmas Wedding,” Ladun announced alongside a photo of herself and her husband. “We are blessed to have so many friends and family who encourage us through life to bring us to this day! You are not alone God has a plan for you as well! We all have ups and downs in life. But as my Mother always told me… never give up!”

Ladun also shared photos of herself walking down the aisle and a close-up of her stunning wedding cake, as well as other snaps of herself and Ballard and images with others guests. Captioning one snapshot a week after her wedding, she wrote, “Thank you for all the well wishes! I can’t believe it has already been a week! Thank you Chase, LA and PC.”

The marriage news was a celebratory occasion in the comments sections of her posts, one person writing, “Brenda, you look like a movie star. Absolutely beautiful and wow, look at our groom. Where did you find him, Brenda?” A second person commented, “Congratulations! You are a beautiful bride,” with a third writing, “Congratulations! I’m so happy for you, Brenda!”

The couple tied the knot more than a year after Ballard dropped to one knee and popped the question in July 2023. Announcing their engagement by sharing a photo of herself and Ballard with her engagement ring on full display, Ladun wrote at the time, “We have big news! @billballard What a surprise! You have showed me what true love looks like!”

Ladun is a long-time figure of ABC 33/40, the ABC network affiliate for the Birmingham Alabama television market. She anchors the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News on ABC 33/40. The University of South Florida graduate, who also battled breast cancer, has worked in Birmingham television for three decades, winning a total of five Alabama Associated Press Awards for Best Investigative Reporter and Best Specialized reporter.

Now embarking on her life as a married woman, Ladun said a month after tying the knot that she and Ballard “are still having a blast.”