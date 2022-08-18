'Le Monstre' Trailer Takes a Look at Life of Serial Killer Marc Dutroux (Exclusive)

Marc Dutroux is a Belgian serial killer who was convicted in 1989 for the abduction and rape of five young girls. After being released from prison three years later, Dutroux was arrested in 1996 on suspicion of kidnapping, torturing and sexually abusing six girls, four of whom died. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 and now his life story is being told through Tenderfoot TV and iHeartMedia. PopCulture.com exclusively obtained the video trailer of the new podcast Le Monstre, which will premiere on all podcast platforms on Aug. 23. The first two episodes will be released on that day, and new episodes will launch on the following Tuesdays.

The podcast is called Le Monstre because that was Dutroux's nickname since he was a dangerous person in Belgium. But the podcast will take a deeper dive into why it took so long to arrest him since there could be more than 11 victims.

"Local and federal authorities were either unable or unwilling to stop Dutroux, the latter speaking to an alleged conspiracy that still divides the country to this day," the synopsis states. "After his arrest, in protest of the government's handling of the investigation, approximately 400,000 Belgians took to the streets, ultimately leading to the dismantling of the Gendarmerie, a Belgian federal police force, and the reform of the justice system."

Matt Graves is the host of Le Monstre and will have numerous investigative journalists, authors, former police officers, judicial authorities, and psychologists on the podcast to talk about the Dutroux and Belgian culture. He will also speak to the victim's families who discuss their experience and how the Belgian justice system failed them then and now. Graves, who is from Texas, moved to Belgium and met his wife there in the summer of 1995 at the time of the acts by Dutroux.

Dutroux was seeking to be released last year after winning a pre-parole case in 2019. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing was delayed and he currently remains in prison. It was also reported that the parole bid was called off after a psychiatric report revealed that Dutroux remains dangerous.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.