Kristin Chenoweth Fans Are Losing It After She Joins Anne Hathaway in 'The Witches'

Warner Bros.’s new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s children book, The Witches, revealed that Kristin Chenoweth would be joining the cast on Friday evening. The movie already has announced that some other major stars would be cast, including Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, and Chris Rock along with Jahzir Kadeem Bruno and Codie-Lei Eastwick. Chenweth later shared the story on her Twitter, writing that she is “so excited about this” newest project.

She isn’t the only one excited about this news. Many of her fans quickly expressed their satisfaction in seeing The West Wing actress named in the cast. The Oklahoma native has also carved out a successful theatre career, winning a Tony Award in 1999 for her work in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown on Broadway. In television, Chenoweth received an Emmy in 2009 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in ABC’s Pushing Daisies.

As for The Witches, the film has yet to announce any release date. This will be the second adaptation of the children’s book with the first coming in 1990. The plot will stay true to the words of Dahl , following an orphaned boy named Bruno and his Grandma as they leave their Alabama town and encounter the Grand High Witch, who will be played by Hathaway, and the plan she and her fellow witches have in stores. With Chenoweth now in the fold, here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to her addition.