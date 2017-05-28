How Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow Look Has Changed Over 5 Pirates of the Caribbean Movies

Believe it or not, Johnny Depp has been playing the role of Captain Jack Sparrow for nearly 15 years, beginning with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003. Since the, he’s played the iconic pirate in four additional films, including the franchise’s latest, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Over the course of those five films, Depp’s appearance as Sparrow has evolved. Depp’s hair and makeup in The Curse of the Black Pearl, while excellent at the time, seems almost rudimentary compared to how he appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End. In Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales, Sparrow has evolved a paler, gaunt look that works in contrast to his swagger.

This evolution of Depp’s Jack Sparrow look can be digested in one simple animated GIF, seen above. Depp transforms from the 2003 Jack Sparrow of The Curse of the Black Pearl to the more confident Jack Sparrow of Dead Man’s Chest and At World’s End, to the more intimidating figure of On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales.

In Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Capt. Jack Sparrow feels the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost sailors led by his old nemesis, the evil Capt. Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it, he must forge an uneasy alliance with a brilliant and beautiful astronomer and a headstrong young man in the British Navy.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is the fifth film in the franchise inspired by the Disney Parks ride and is directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg from a script by Jeff Nathanson, with Jerry Bruckheimer returning as producer. Johnny Depp, Kevin McNally, and Geoffrey Rush reprise their roles as Jack Sparrow, Joshamee Gibbs, and Hector Barbossa, respectively. New Pirates of the Caribbean stars include Javier Bardem as Armando Salazar, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner and Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales also features the returns of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley as Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann respectively after they both skipped Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is now playing in theaters and is projected to handily defeat fellow newcomer Baywatch at the box office this weekend.

