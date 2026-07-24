LeBron James Speaks out on Signing With New Team, Reveals He Initially Planned to Retire

LeBron James revealed Friday morning that his next stop in a historic NBA career will be in Philadelphia.

But before committing to The City of Brotherly Love, James gave serious consideration to hanging up his sneakers for good. The 41-year-old revealed as much in a social media post after news of his impending signing with the Sixers went public.

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“I thought I was done when the season ended,” wrote on X. “I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game.

When James looked at himself, he obviously saw a player who, despite his advanced age, could still compete and contribute at the highest level. Last season, James contributed 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games for the Lakers.

James, the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored and minutes played, spent the previous eight seasons with Los Angeles. Prior to that he played four seasons with Cleveland after four in Miami. Those stints followed an initial seven year stay with the Cavaliers, the team that selected him first overall in 2003.

“I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special,” James continued. “I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out.”

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In the hours since James announced his latest decision, the 76ers’ NBA title odds doubled on Polymarket. In the early morning hours of Friday, before James made his commitment to Philadelphia public, just 7% of wagers were on Philadelphia to win the 2026-27 NBA title. Those odds shot to 14% after news broke that LeBron was going to play his 24th (and possibly 25th) pro season with the 76ers.

Will Philadelphia 76ers win the 2027 NBA Finals?

With retirement on hold, all eyes will be on James and the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the next season. An NBA title has eluded the franchise for more than forty years. Philadelphia’s last title came in 1983 when Julius Erving and teammates swept LeBron’s most recent team, the Lakers.

Now, LeBron’s tasked with ending that drought.

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