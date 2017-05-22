Javier Bardem & Johnny Depp Officially Cast In Universal’s Monster Universe

The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, is set to kick off The Dark Universe for Universal Pictures, but they studio hasn’t stopped adding A-List talent.

In a press release on Monday, Universal announced its expanded Monster-verse would officially be titled The Dark Universe. With that announcement, came the castings of Frankenstein’s Monster and The Invisible Man.

Make sure you’re sitting down for this one – Javier Bardem will play the monster of Frankenstein, while Johnny Depp will be adding his talents as the Invisible Man.

The two actors are currently set to face-off in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales this weekend. In this coming universe, they will act as allies.

The release also brought forward an official synopsis for the universe, describing how the characters will all connect.

At its organizing principle, Dark Universe films are connected by a mysterious multi-national organization known as Prodigium.Led by the enigmatic and brilliant Dr. Henry Jekyll, Prodigium’s mission is to track, study and—when necessary—destroy evil embodied in the form of monsters in our world.Working outside the aegis of any government, and with practices concealed by millennia of secrecy, Prodigium protects the public from knowledge of the evil that exists just beyond the thin membrane of civilized society…and will go to any length to contain it.

The Mummy hits theaters on June 9, with Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, and Russell Crowe set to star. There’s been no indication as to whether Depp or Bardem will appear in the film. The next movie in the Dark Universe is The Bride of Frankenstein, which is set to hit theaters in 2019.

