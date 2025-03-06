‘Game of Thrones’ Star Jerome Flynn Reveals Major Career Change

The actor who was a former sellsword and eventual Lord of Highgarden in Game of Thrones has turned his life down quite a different path from his fictional character.

Jerome Flynn, who played Bronn in HBO’s hit fantasy drama, has turned his Wales home into a peace and wellness retreat, according to Daily Mail—including a meditation hut.

The actor is also known for his singing prowess, after releasing a cover of Unchained Melody that was a number one hit in the UK and ended up being the best-selling single of 1995 overseas. Flynn’s home now hosts workshops and courses that are for “physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing and, of course, singing.”

His home, which was built in the 18th century, is a four-acre estate that resides in the Pembrokeshire Coastal National Park and overlooks the Celtic Sea. There are several classes on offer, including biodynamic gardening, animal communication, juice-fasting, conflict resolution training, sacred sound, and singing sessions.

In addition, there are various spa cabins, swimming pools, and residential programs in ‘conscious evolution’ and ‘dynamic Qi Gong.’

Last year, he said in an interview, “I discovered meditation in my late twenties when I was seeking answers to my own condition and trying to better understand who I really was. So, I started reading books on meditation and enlightenment. I then found a meditation teacher and went on an intense retreat with him to India,” he said. “The whole experience really turned my life on its head, opening the door to a completely fresh and much more authentic understanding of myself and of what you might call the nature of being.”

Flynn recently starred in the John Wick franchise and will also appear in the Indian action flick L2: Empuraan.