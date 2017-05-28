New Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Released

HBO has released a new trailer for Game of Thrones season 7 – watch it above!

This trailer shows the gathering armies that are about to collide in the great war for Westeros (and byond), with The Lannisters, The North, and the foreign armies of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) all ready to fight it out – unaware that the real threat, The Night King’s undead army, is gathering his forces beyond The Wall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meanwhile… we get chills watching Dany return to her ancestral home, sitting on the old Targaryen throne.

SYNOPSIS: Based on the popular book series A Song of Ice and Fire, by George R.R. Martin, the hit Emmy-winning fantasy series Game of Thrones chronicles an epic struggle for power in a vast and violent kingdom.

The seventh season of Game of Thrones will see Daenerys Targaryen finally make her way from Essos to Westeros to reclaim the Iron Throne, while the Night King’s White Walker army marches south, bringing winter with him.

Game of Thrones stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Aidan Gillen, Kit Harington, Diana Rigg, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Jonathan Pryce. Executive producers are David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger, Bernadette Caulfield. Co-executive producers are Guymon Casady, Vince Gerardis, George R.R. Martin.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

NEXT: Game Of Thrones Actor Denies Pay Raise Rumors

Photo Credit: HBO