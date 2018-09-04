Freeform Reveals ’31 Nights of Halloween’ Schedule

Now that Labor Day has passed, that means fall is almost here, and with that comes Freeform‘s annual 13 Nights of Halloween programming lineup. This year, however, the network is doing things a little differently, giving viewers 31 full nights of Halloween-themed movies and television in the lead-up to the spooky holiday.

We’ve expanded to 31 Nights! Check out the lineup for #31NightsOfHalloween on @FreeformTV. Get the FULL SCHEDULE here: //t.co/oY4KV8I0m4 pic.twitter.com/HRlKWyrwtC — 31 Nights (@31Nights) September 4, 2018

The month’s programming schedule was officially announced on Tuesday, Sep. 4, and includes seasonal favorites like Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family and more. In fact, Hocus Pocus will air for the entire day on Oct. 31, along with six other nights during the month of October, making it the most-aired movie of the month, a fact that should surprise no one because it is a perfect film.

Other offerings include Hotel Transylvania, Sweeney Todd, Monsters, Inc., Monsters University, The Haunted Mansion, Maleficent, Monster House, The Goonies, Mrs. Doubtfire, Warm Bodies, Froze, Despicable Me, The Witches of Eastwick and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

There will also be a Halloween decorating special airing on Oct. 14 titled Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic.

Fans certainly didn’t seem to mind the expansion, with many tweeting their excitement about a full month of Halloween-themed entertainment.

“Oh, I am there, here, everywhere for it,” one person wrote along with a few seasonal emojis.

Oh, I am there, here, everywhere for it. 🎃 👻 //t.co/rJQ11Su05j — Sara Grant (@ItsMeSaraG) September 4, 2018

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!!!” wrote another fan.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!!! — Jenae (@jenaewashere) September 4, 2018

Still, some viewers did question a few of the movie choices.

I’m happy @FreeformTV is doing #31NightsOfHalloween instead of 13 nights but can someone explain to me how Mrs. Doubtfire and Frozen are considered Halloween movies? 🤔 I’m confused here #explainyourselves @FreeformTV — Briana Keegan (@BrianaLynn45) September 4, 2018

Others offered their own suggestions for more films to include.

Why no Sleepy Hallow, Beetlejuice and only one time showing Nightmare before Christmas ? Some of these have nothing to do with Halloween. Those are classics movies. @31Nights very disappointing! — Kourtney Pacheco (@KourtneyBlakeee) September 4, 2018

Despite the negativity, the Hocus Pocus fans were happy to see the schedule.

Yayyy!!! Excited to see that #HocusPocus will be a marathon on Halloween! 🍂🍁🎃☠️ — Heather 🐾🧡💙 (@HeatherKeke06) September 4, 2018

Once Halloween comes to an end, the network’s holiday-themed programming will continue, with November finding Freeform hosting its Kickoff to Christmas and December featuring the annual 25 Days of Christmas event.

