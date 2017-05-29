The Fate Of The Furious Crosses $1 Billion At International Box Office

The Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment of The Fast and the Furious franchise, has officially crossed the $1 billion mark overseas.

The Fate of the Furious has now earned $1.001 billion in international markets. Combined with the film’s domestic total of $222.5 million, The Fate of the Furious has now earned $1.224 billion worldwide. The film’s production budget is an estimated $250 million.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When The Fate of the Furious debuted in April it set new opening day records in 16 international territories and had the biggest international opening day of all time, beating the record previously held by Jurassic World. The Fate of the Furious has earned $387.4 million in China alone, becoming China’s highest-grossing foreign film of all time.

Next: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Talks About Expanding The Fast And The Furious Universe

With the success of The Fate of the Furious, Universal Pictures now has three of the top six international grossing films of all times. The others are the previous film in The Fast and the Furious franchise, Furious 7, and Jurassic World.

The Fate of the Furious became the thirtieth film to cross the $1 billion mark globally just over two weeks after it was released. The film is currently the 11th-highest grossing film of all time worldwide

The Fate of the Furious is also the highest-grossing film ever from an African-American director, passing Tim Story’s 2005 Fantastic Four movie, and the biggest opening for a film directed by an African-American filmmaker, with F. Gary Gray beating his own Straight Outta Compton record.

The Fate of the Furious, despite its incredible box office success, is still only the second-highest-grossing film in The Fast and the Furious franchise. Furious 7 remains the franchise’s peak, at least for now, with over $1.5 billion worldwide, making it the sixth-highest grossing film worldwide of all time.

Next: The Fate Of The Furious’s F. Gary Gray Becomes First Black Director Of A Billion Dollar Movie

In The Fate of the Furious, with Dom and Letty married, Brian and Mia retired and the rest of the crew exonerated, the globe-trotting team has found some semblance of a normal life. They soon face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop Cipher from unleashing chaos.

The Fate of the Furious is directed by F. Gary Gray and written by Chris Morgan. The film stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron.

The Fate of the Furious is now playing in theaters. Plans for two more sequels in The Fast and the Furious franchise are already in place.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur