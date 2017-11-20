Exclusive: Watch Demi Lovato Surprise ‘Best.Cover.Ever.’ Finalists!

Someone’s dream is about to come true onBest.Cover.Ever., YouTube’s talent competition series from Ryan Seacrest Productions, and Demi Lovato is on hand to deliver good news to the finalists.

Lovato surprises finalists Anthem Lights (Nashville, Tennessee) & AHMIR (Boston, Massachusetts), who not only do not expect her but have no idea that they are finalists, believing themselves to be just one of dozens of competitors.

You can see the video above, exclusively at PopCulture.com.

Best.Cover.Ever. is hosted and executive produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Ludacris and produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America.

The series premieres exclusively on YouTube today and features superstar artists Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Jason Derulo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Flo Rida, Nicky Jam, DNCE and Bebe Rexha.

Best.Cover.Ever. gives emerging musicians from around the world a chance for international fame. The format of the series is such that each episode, a new superstar artist will challenge competing musicians to perform a cover of one of their original songs. The musicians can perform the song in their own unique style as they battle for the opportunity to perform a duet with the superstar artist that will premiere on YouTube.

Viewers will also witness every part of the planning, behind-the-scenes process as they prepare the performance.

The idea here is that YouTube is one of the best places to discover new music, with talents like Justin Bieber, Pentatonix, and others having been discovered through their music videos on YouTube, many of them performing covers (because performing your own music is an uphill battle before you have been discovered). Best.Cover.Ever. is designed to discover the “next big artists” on YouTube, give them a forum, and build an official relationship with YouTube along the way.

Best.Cover.Ever. is produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions, Endemol Shine North America and Columbia Records. In addition to Seacrest and Ludacris, Rob Smith (ESNA), Georgie Hurford-Jones (ESNA), Marilyn Wilson, Teri Kennedy (RSP), Brian Nolan (CR) and Lee Stimmel (CR) will also serve as executive producers. The series is exclusively sponsored by Johnson & Johnson.

Fans can follow and subscribe to Best.Cover.Ever. on YouTube.