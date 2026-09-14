David Worth Has Died

David Worth, a cinematographer for more than two dozen films, including Bloodsport and Bronco Billy, has passed away. Worth was 86.

Jean-Claude Van Damme, who starred in 1988’s Bloodsport, shared a tribute to Worth on Instagram last week upon hearing of the cinematographer’s passing.

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“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend David Worth,” wrote Van Damme. “From Bloodsport to Kickboxer, David’s talent and vision helped create two martial arts classics that changed my life.”

The actor’s post continued, “Thank you for your friendship and for the magic we made together.

“Rest in peace, my friend. You will always be part of my journey.”

The tribute to Worth has amassed nearly 43,000 likes across the social media platform.

As Van Damme mentioned, he and Worth were part of Kickboxer in addition to Bloodsport. For Kickboxer, Worth served as the film’s director, while he was the director of photography on Bloodsport. Both movies were martial arts films.

In addition to being a cinematographer, Worth was also the screenwriter for several films and directed numerous others. Some of his directing work includes, Pink Champagne, True Vengeance, and House at the End of the Drive.

Worth was the director of photography for a pair of Clint Eastwood movies, Bronco Billy and Any Which Way You Can.

Director Michael Morris, a friend of Worth’s shared a tribute to Worth last week along with a photo of he, Worth, and crew during the filming of The Shepherd Code: Road Back.

“Just heard the very sad news from Alan Delabie that our good friend David Worth has sadly passed away. He was a legendary director and cinematographer responsible for action classics such as Kickboxer and Bloodsport,” wrote Morris.

“I shared a meal with David alongside my brother Alan when filming The Shepherd Code Road Back,” Morris added via Facebook. “It was a beautiful last supper.

“He will be greatly missed.

RIP Legend!”

Worth was a native of Los Angeles, California.