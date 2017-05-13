Debra Messing Shares Behind The Scenes Clip From ‘Will & Grace’ Revival

Will & Grace will officially return this fall for a 12-episode revival and we know that you are counting down the days.

Luckily, the good folks over at NBC are making the wait a little more bearable by rolling out behind-the-scenes looks and photos from the reunion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cast members Debra Messing and Sean Hayes tweeted out a short new clip that shows them with their co-stars Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally in your first look at the gang back on set for the revival.

Up Next: NBC Renews The Blacklist For Season 5

Messing captioned her tweet: “Oh honey, we’re back! @WillAndGrace #willandgrace.” While Hayes teased the official trailer, writing, “Something BIG is happening this Monday! 😉 @WillAndGrace.”

The video doesn’t show much except for the actors laughing as they prepare for another take, but at the end of the clip it’s revealed that a full trailer for the new season is coming Monday, May 15.

More: CBS Cancels ‘2 Broke Girls’

In addition to the clip Will & Grace co-creator Max Mutchnick tweeted out pics of the revival cast photo on the side of tour buses in New York.

It’s good to see that after all of these years the cast is still having fun playing their over-the-top characters.

[H/T NewNowNext]