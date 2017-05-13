Debra Messing Shares Behind The Scenes Clip From ‘Will & Grace’ Revival

Will & Grace will officially return this fall for a 12-episode revival and we know that you are counting down the days.
Luckily, the good folks over at NBC are making the wait a little more bearable by rolling out behind-the-scenes looks and photos from the reunion.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Cast members Debra Messing and Sean Hayes tweeted out a short new clip that shows them with their co-stars Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally in your first look at the gang back on set for the revival.
Up Next: NBC Renews The Blacklist For Season 5
Messing captioned her tweet: “Oh honey, we’re back! @WillAndGrace #willandgrace.” While Hayes teased the official trailer, writing, “Something BIG is happening this Monday! 😉 @WillAndGrace.”
Oh honey, we’re back! @WillAndGrace #willandgrace pic.twitter.com/ZC7r2u3VP4— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 12, 2017
The video doesn’t show much except for the actors laughing as they prepare for another take, but at the end of the clip it’s revealed that a full trailer for the new season is coming Monday, May 15.
More: CBS Cancels ‘2 Broke Girls’
In addition to the clip Will & Grace co-creator Max Mutchnick tweeted out pics of the revival cast photo on the side of tour buses in New York.
Big day for Will&Grace on Monday. Stay tuned. #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/kzepEJdqmm— Max Mutchnick (@MaxMutchnick) May 11, 2017
It’s good to see that after all of these years the cast is still having fun playing their over-the-top characters.
[H/T NewNowNext]