Country Music Star Owns up to Being Too Tipsy During Concert

Although she has never canceled a performance due to being too tipsy, country music star Carly Pearce admits there may have been a time when she should have postponed a show due to her drunken state.

While playing a game of “Sip or Spill” with Entertainment Tonight, Pearce spoke about the show she should have probably canceled after having too much to drink.

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“I know exactly the show,” she admitted. “If you were at my show on the 29 Tour a few years ago in DC, I over-served myself, and I was like, ‘Uh oh, this is not good.’”

However, Pearce then declared, “But I made it.”

The country singer’s DC 29 Tour stop took place at The Hamilton on November 30, 2021.

In addition to discussing her performance errors, Pearce revealed the song she wished she had never released.

“‘Finish Your Sentences’ with Michael Ray,” she bluntly stated. “That didn’t age well.”

Pearce married Ray in 2019. However, the now-exes called it quits less than a year later. Her 29 album was notably inspired by the public split.

During her 2025 appearance on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, Pearce opened up about the divorce, admitting she actually DM’d him first.

“I’m going to be honest. I did. I thought he was so cute. I had heard he’s the nicest guy in the world, and I invited him to my number one party for ‘Every Little Thing,’” she said. “Looking back on it, it was just a very, very hot and heavy lust. It wasn’t love…It was just passionate.”

Although they had just married, Pearce quickly realized she might have made a mistake. “I knew the night I got married, I shouldn’t have, if I’m being completely honest with you,” she said.

Regarding how long the marriage lasted, Pearce added, “I think that I probably would’ve stayed in it longer if I could have avoided it and not had to. I was embarrassed when it happened, of course. And I had shame around that and was heartbroken. But I think if I had to do that in front of people, I would’ve prolonged that relationship longer.”