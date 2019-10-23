Comedian Demetri Martin Reveals He’s ‘Severely Anemic’ Due to Illness, Cancels Fall Tour

Comedian Demetri Martin was forced to cancel his fall tour plans as he deals with some severe health issues. The ironic singer posted an explanation on Instagram last month, explaining why he has not made any of his dates. According to Martin’s website, he hopes to be back on the road in 2020.

Martin is known for his one-liners, songs and ironic observations. However, he was completely sincere in a note to fans explaining why he had to cancel his “Wandering Mind” tour. Martin did not name the illness he was suffering from, but said that he was “severely anemic,” and unable to travel. In spite of his own struggles, Martin was focused on the fans he was missing.

“I’m disappointed to tell you that I have to cancel my fall tour,” Martin wrote. “Over the course of this past year, I have become much more run-down than usual. What I thought was exhaustion has turned out to be something more serious.”

“My doctors were able to identify the underlying cause a few days ago. Thankfully, it’s not life-threatening, but it has left me severely anemic and not well enough for travel,” he went on. “I am undergoing treatment, and I’m grateful that that I’ll be able to make a full recovery.”

“I’m really sorry to disappoint any of you,” the comedian continued. “It’s been frustrating and difficult to go through this, but I’m really looking forward to getting back on the road again in 2020 for the fans I appreciate so much.”

The post came two days after Martin was supposed to kick off his tour in Massachusetts. The comedian had dates all through the fall, some of which are still falsely advertised on outdated websites for ticket vendors or venues.

Martin’s own website reflects his empty schedule this fall. At the time of this writing, it projects his next live performance on Jan. 10, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. However, without knowing the nature of his illness, it is not clear how seriously we should take this commitment.

Martin is one of the break-out comics of the last two decades. The 46-year-old has performed stand-up and musical comedy, and showcased or published his satirical cartoons as well. He was also a contributor on The Daily Show for a time, and he stars as Ice Bear in We Bare Bears on Cartoon Network.

Martin went on to host his own show on Comedy Central called Important Things with Demetri Martin. The show began in 2009, and ran through 2010, with two complete seasons. Martin then moved on to a number of movie performances, while continuing to perform on stage and release recorded specials.

Martin has two stand-up specials available now on Netflix.