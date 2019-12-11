Bomb Scare at Warner Bros. Studios as ‘Suspicious Device’ Reportedly Found

Burbank police are reportedly investigating a “suspicious device” new Warner Bros. Studios. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s bomb squad is responding to the scene at the 200 block of Hollywood Way, according to The Hollywood Reporter. So far, police have not been available for more information.

The device spotted near Warner Bros. Studios is made up of a pipe and wires, local reports say. According to local CBS News affiliate KCAL9, the mysterious device raised a bomb scare on Tuesday afternoon, causing an evacuation of both the studio and the apartment complex nearby.



Police reportedly got a call about the device at around 7:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday morning. It was left in a grass parkway near the apartment buildings on Hollywood Way. Police arrived on the scene shortly after. Authorities said that the device was comprised of four black pipes connected with some kind of wiring visible. Deputies first sent a robot to examine the package at around 10:15 a.m. PT. The bomb squad was on the scene as well.

Hollywood Way was shut down in response to the emergency, but so far there are no new updates on the situation. Aerial photography published by KCAL 9 shows police blocking roads and cautiously approaching the device.

The story caused a stir on social media, as fans tensed in response to the threat. Many posted their well-wishes for Warner Bros. and all the productions in the works right now.

“Damn… Hopefully nothing major happens,” one person tweeted.

“Hope my WB family is safe!!” added another.

Warner Bros. Studios is one of the most famous movie lots in town, and is a popular tourist attraction for visitors to L.A. The studio tour guides newcomers through the sets and sound stages where some of their favorite movies were made, and often comes in close contact with films and shows that are currently in production.

The area is also home to The Dolby Screening Room. The theater is one of the most popular places in town for a specialty screening, and is outfitted with the latest in audio and visual technology for professionals.

The frightening news of the bomb scare comes hot on the heels of the some big announcements from the studio, which has some big releases coming up soon. Over the weekend, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, the next installment of the super hero film starring Gal Gadot. There is also Birds of Prey, another DC Comics movie starring Margot Robbie. Both movies will be in theaters early in 2020.