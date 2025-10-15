Beloved Comedy and Culinary Star Reveals Hair Loss

Smosh and Mythical Kitchen star Trevor Evarts is opening up about his hair loss journey.

The comedy creator took to YouTube on Monday with a video titled, “I’M GOING BALD,” which revealed he has been wearing a hairpiece recently after struggling with balding.

“I wanted to make this video because I have been insecure about my hair for a long time, and it was something that I ignored for a long time,” Evarts, 26, said in the video. “And I think that guys in general, there’s kind of the stigma of not wanting to talk about hair loss or baldness or being bald.”

As someone who “always wanted hair,” Evarts revealed that one day he realized he could go “buy it” in the form of a wig, “and I’m really glad I did.”

“I’ve been insecure about my hair my whole life, so now when I look in the mirror and I see this very nice, thick, dense, full head of hair, I’m like, this is awesome!” Evarts said of wearing his hairpiece. “It’s really cool to have that. It’s something that I wanted for so long and now I have it.”

When it comes to his decision to be open about his hairpiece, Evarts said there was “a part” of him that “wanted to not talk about it” when he first got it.

“‘Cause it also seemed like at the beginning a lot of people were just like, ‘Oh, he just wears lots of hats. Now he’s just wearing his hair out,’” he recalled. “That’s crazy that people could just believe that I had this hair under all those hats the whole time.”

Evarts eventually decided to be “open,” however, because of how “sensitive” of a topic hair is, especially for men.

“I also want to do this because I want other guys to see that there are lots of things that you can do — there are lots of options,” he said. “I think that everyone deserves to feel really good about themselves, and if there’s a part of you that you don’t feel good about, I think that no matter the stigma or anything, doing the things that make you feel confident and good are really important.”

“There’s probably gonna come a day where I decide to be bald,” Evarts went on, “and I hope that I have that confidence one day to just own that.”

But for now, Evarts gushed, “I’m more confident than ever, and I love it, and I think it looks great, and I’m so happy that I did it.”