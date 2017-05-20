American Gods Shirts For Charity And More Licensed Products Announced

FremantleMedia has launched a line of licensed products inspired by American Gods, the new hit Starz television series based on Neil Gaiman‘s award-winning novel that has already been picked up for a second season after just two episodes.

“There has been so much excitement and anticipation for American Gods that we wanted to offer our fan base a collection of product in celebration of the first season,” said Andrea Brent, Senior Vice President of Licensing & Franchise Management, FremantleMedia North America in a statement. “An expanded offering is currently in development and will be available in 2018 to support the recently announced second season.”

Represent is offering limited edition graphic tees, working with the American Gods cast to design tees in support of their favorite charities. Each weekend through the rest of the show’s first season a new character tee and corresponding charity will be revealed. Currently, Ricky Whittle’s Shadow Moon tee is available, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Love Is Louder. The next American Gods limited edition tee will feature Yetide Badaki’s Bilquis character and will be unveiled on Sunday, May 21st on the Represent website.

Ripple Junction is creating a line of men’s and women’s graphic tees for specialty retailers in the U.S. Select designs will also be available on Amazon.

Dark Horse Deluxe is developing collectible products that will be available worldwide including a sculpted coin replica, as well as a pint glass set and shot glass set inspired by Jack’s Crocodile Bar.

Rizzoli will be launching a 2018 wall calendar that will be available in September at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Go! Calendars, and more.

Trends will release a series of posters and bookmarks carrying American Gods imagery,

Chronicle Books is creating a behind-the-scenes hardcover book that will provide further insight into the making of the first season of American Gods.

Rittenhouse Archives will release a series of trading cards in both print and digital formats.

Collectible American Gods figures are being developed by Funko, Titan, and NECA.

The official American Gods store from Brand Access will launch in June.

Adapted from the award-winning novel, American Gods posits a different kind of war brewing—one between Old Gods and New. The traditional Old Gods, with mythological roots from around the world, fear irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology, and celebrity offered by the New Gods. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.

American Gods airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Starz.