A24’s Anthony Bourdain Biopic Adds Antonio Banderas to Cast

A24’s next movie is a bit of a change of pace for the studio.

The studio will make a film based on the life of a young Anthony Bourdain during one life-changing 1976 summer in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Presumably, the film will cover his life before becoming one of the world’s most famous chefs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dominic Sessa (who last appeared in the lead role of Christmas comedy-drama The Holdovers) will star as the young Bourdain, and Antonio Banderas will appear in an undisclosed role.

Matt Johnson, who recently directed biopic BlackBerry, will helm the film. Todd Bartels and Lou Howe will write the script.

Banderas is no stranger to working with A24; the Oscar-nominated actor was recently seen in the studio’s erotic thriller Babygirl opposite Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson. The actor also recently appeared in Paddington in Peru.

Bourdain is one of the world’s most legendary chefs, thanks in no small part to his classic TV shows Kitchen Confidential and Parts Unknown. He died by suicide at age 61 on June 8, 2018, following an argument with girlfriend Asia Argento.

No plot details on the Bourdain biopic are known, nor is there any other info on casting, film location, or release date.