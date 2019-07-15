’90 Day Fiance’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. The 90 Day Fiance spin-off is now in its fourth season, and is following six couples in two-hour episodes.

The six couples on the show previously appeared in 90 Day Fiance, which follows couples who received a K-1 visa and only have 90 days to decide to marry before one half of the couple has to move out of the U.S. Happily Ever After? follows couples who have married and are now struggling to live together.

Two couples on Happily Ever After? are not living happily ever after.

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith married in 2018, with Smith moving to the U.S. from Jamaica. Martson filed for divorce from Smith in January, after he was caught allegedly cheating on her. However, Martson withdrew the divorce filing once Smith visited her after she was hospitalized for complications from lupus.

The reconciliation was short-lived though, as Martson filed for divorce again in April. Smith is now in ICE custody, and a friend is raising money on GoFundMe to help him get a lawyer.

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s marriage already fell apart. Johnson filed for divorce in January, following allegations of physical assault and cheating during their relationship.

Dos Santos Lima was arrested for domestic battery in Nevada before the split. During a May 30 hearing, she was sentenced to community service.

Dos Santos Lima is already reportedly dating another man, Eric Nichols. The divorce with Johnson was finalized in April.

“The motion has been taken off the calendar and an agreement has been reached. Lawyers are in the process of finalizing the written stipulation to sign and submit to the judge,” Johnson’s attorney, Shawanna L. Johnson, said in a statement after the divorce was settled. “[The] matter was settled amicably between the parties and each party will walk away and bear their own costs and fees … [Colt] wishes Larissa the best in her future endeavors.”

The other couples featured in Happily Ever After? this season are Russ and Paola “Pao” Mayfield; Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno; Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou; and Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet.