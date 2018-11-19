Have you been missing the hysterical antics of best friends trying to live their lives in New York City? Have you been waiting to return to that iconic apartment, to reminisce with those quotable characters, and to finally know what happened to everyone after the show finally ended? Well, the time has come.

Will & Grace is returning.

PEOPLE reports that after several teasing tweets and photos, the stars of the classic early 2000’s sitcom will be returning to television. The official announcement came in the form of a cryptic video that only clever fans could decipher – or at least until the snippet of Karen Walker chanting “Make American Bueno Again!” starts at the end.

The red words in the clip spell out “Will & Grace Is Back” and that it is. Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, and Megan Mullally are all returning to their roles as Grace, Jack, Will, and Karen. Who else is returning? There haven’t been any hints, but it’s likely that the new episodes will take place sometime after the story left off back in 2006.

Hopefully, for fans who are now sitting at the edge of their seats in anticipation, we will have more information about the upcoming series shortly. But until then, a binge watch of previous episodes might be in order.

