Watch This 3-Legged Puppy Take Doorway Stairs Head on Like a Champ

Meet Ollie, the 3-legged Golden Retriever who doesn’t seem to let day to day challenges get him down.

Ollie was born with three legs and lives with a family in Knoxville, Tennessee. He’s been running the gamut lately, touring at sorority houses and even becoming internet famous for accomplishing the hard task of getting over his home’s doorway step.

And, like a champ, Ollie doesn’t give up and eventually gets it. I think it’s safe to say that we could all learn a lesson from this strong-willed little pup.

