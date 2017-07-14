Watch: Luke Bryan’s Wife Makes Sure Father’s Day Is ‘Special’ Every Year

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline Boyer is the brainchild behind every fun-filled Father’s Day celebration in the Bryan household, as per what the country megastar reveals.

In a backstage interview at the CMA Music Festival earlier this month, Bryan revealed she was the one responsible for making every Father’s Day memorable in their home.

“Father’s Day is certainly always really, really special,” Bryan said before his headlining performance at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. “Caroline is always great about creating some fun … She’s always really proactive in making days like that very special for me.”

Bryan went on to reveal that his wife was also the one responsible for buying him the Ford Bronco he always wanted. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t appreciate or love the “simple things” in life.

In an interview with The Boot in 2015, Bryan credited Caroline for not only being his best friend, but someone who keeps him grounded.

“She’s the perfect kind of stability that I need on all levels. She wakes up at 5:30 and makes the kids lunches and lets me sleep in,” he said. “My family still really dedicates themselves to me and works their schedules around what I have going on, so I look forward to one day, when maybe those roles will change a little bit. There will always be all of this hype. At the end of the day, she’ll call me out.”

But during his CMA Music Festival interview, Bryan went on to disclose that his plans for Father’s Day this year will probably involve fishing with the kids.

“Half the time I load the boat up with all the boys and it’s Father’s Day and I’m untangling fishing line all day,” he said. “But that’s what being a dad’s all about.”

