This Ultra-Long Python On A Golf Course Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Most golfers will tell you that the time they spend out on the green is the most relaxing thing they do all week. Then again, most golfers haven’t had to putt around a 15-foot-long python.

Some gentlemen taking in a few rounds at a golf course in Africa had to do just that when a massive python began slithering right across the green where they were playing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When they realized the python was taking his time moving on, they got out a camera and took some video that was eventually uploaded to YouTube, and it is very unnerving, to say the least.

It’s not clear what they’re saying, as they’re speaking a foreign language, but it’s likely something to the effect of, “I think that snake ate my ball,” and, “I’ll just take a bogey on this hole.”

Up Next: Guy Records Snake In His Yard, Ends With A Terrifying Twist

At one point, a guy in a green shirt thinks it might be a good idea to try and touch the snake, but then he eventually backs off.

Not one to be called a coward by his friends, he comes back around, having built up the courage, and he reaches down and touches the snake’s tail.

The snake was not a big fan of this and he let the guys know by recoiling and hauling it off of the green.

It’s lucky for our golf crew that the snake decided to just take his clubs and go home, because, while humans are not natural prey for pythons, it’s not unheard of for them to attack people.

They mostly eat moderately sized birds and mammals, with the occasional caddy if the circumstance it right.

More: South Dakota Man Not Happy To Learn He Cannot Let Snake Roam Freely In Park

Next time you head out to the green for a few rounds yourself, make sure there isn’t a giant carnivorous reptile in the sand trap. If there is, maybe just play through that hole.

[H/T: YouTube/ Storyful, Photo credit: Shutterstock.com]