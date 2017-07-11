Toby Willis, Father of TLC’s ‘The Willis Family, Arrested for Sexual Assault

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations announced they began investigating Toby Nathaniel Willis in August and found that he allegedly had a sexual encounter with an underage girl in Nashville about 12 years ago.

Agents say they arrested Willis in Kentucky, where he fled from his home in Ashland City, Tennessee to avoid police. He was charged with one count of rape of a child.

Willis and his clan starred on TLC’s The Willis Family, which followed their life. The family first got their taste of fame when they reached the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent.

The show has aired for two seasons on TLC. The network told PEOPLE, the series had been canceled, saying they were “shocked to hear the news.” The show was reportedly canceled back in May after the second season aired. TLC has taken down the Willis Family page from its website.

The network also said they performed extensive background checks on all family members and found no issues.

The Christian family’s beliefs played a role in the series, but their eldest daughter said the household wasn’t restrictive.

Willis is being held without bond.

