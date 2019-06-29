Teresa Giudice Reveals More Information About Husband Joe Leaving For Prison

Last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey became extremely emotional when the current season finally caught up to that looming day in March when Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice, finally had to go to prison. Joe was given a 41-month sentence, and watching Teresa and her children say goodbye to Juicy Joe was a completely tearjerking moment.

“It just sucks for the kids that we gotta do it again,” Joe says to Teresa. “It’s rough on the kids, you know?”

Bravo TV decided not to air Joe’s actual goodbyes with his daughters. However, we did see the touching moments when each of Joe’s girls gave him a birthday cupcake to make up for the ones they won’t get to spend with him. Also, we saw Milania watching her dad through a window as he prepared to drive away before she tearfully retreated back into the house.

“You would have to be an empty shell of a person for this not to affect you,” Siggy Flicker said, pefectly summing up this unusually emotional moment on the show.

Overall it was quite a grim episode of RHONJ. Siggy took her family to the Holocaust Memorial Park, where her father father Mordecai taught his grandchildren about he and his parents escaped the Holocaust. However, it was the heartbreaking scene with the Guidices that was the primary focus of the episode.

Teresa Giudice recently sat down with E! News to talk about Joe going back to prison.

“I feel bad for my daughters just having to go through this again,” Giuduce said. “That’s who I feel bad for. That’s what breaks my heart.”

While Teresa is heartbroken by what happened, the family remains optimistc and plan on getting through the situation together.

