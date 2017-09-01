‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s Having a Rough Pregnancy

Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry is gearing up to welcome her third child with her third partner in just a few short weeks. But the 25-year-old is baring her feelings and revealing, she's been an emotional wreck. More so than ever before!

In a series of tweets posted Thursday and Friday, Lowry laid out her feelings, sharing with followers, "I've cried more in the past 6 months than I have in my entire life," adding that she had not had the same experience during her previous pregnancies.

I've cried more in the past 6 months than I have in my entire life #pregnancy — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 7, 2017

The reality star also cryptically quoted a song lyric from 6LACK's track, "Never Know," writing, "I ain't have nobody there, so I had to tell myself when to go."

In addition to sharing her feelings and thoughts, Lowry shared retweets from the account, Broken that read, "I'm having a really hard time but in time I will be fine" and "Someday I'll be happy again."

The MTV is clearly not in the head space as she tweeted, "I always clean when my mind isn't right."

On Saturday afternoon, Lowry posted more tweets, along with an image of a frame that read, "Hustle Harder." In another tweet she wrote, "Started doing things outta my character. Gotta get right again."

We aren't sure what the Teen Mom is going through, but for the sake of her kids, we hope everything goes well and she has a smooth pregnancy.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.