Tarek El Moussa Wonders If He's Having A 'Midlife Crisis'

HGTV star, Tarek El Moussa has been doing pretty well for himself since splitting with wife and co-star, Christina El Moussa.

After showing off his own revenge body earlier this week to collective ooh's and ahh's around the internet, the Flip or Flop star got a fresh new haircut and joked about his recent changes in an Instagram post shared on Friday.

El Moussa posted a black and white image of his new haircut with the caption, "OH NO!!! New #clothing.. New #hairstyle…. #No more sandals!! Half #naked pics!!! Is this a mid life (sic) crisis?? Looking pretty fly for an #old guy!!"

We should note that El Moussa also bought a brand new, super decked out Jeep...

But while 35-year-old, father of two might not be having a midlife crisis, he has had his share of difficulties in the past with battling with thyroid and testicular cancer, along with a back injury, which took a physical toll on his health and weight.

This past March, El Moussa shared an update on his journey back to a healthy and fit life, sharing with those struggling to "keep your head up and don't quit! There is light at the end of the tunnel, stay strong!"

Well #folks.... I pulled the #trigger!!! This is the coolest looking #jeep ever!!! Hope to see you guys on the road... can't miss me😳😳!! My buddies at Eurocar hooked it up! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

This article first appeared on Womanista.com