Snoop Dogg Upstaged By His Sign Language Interpreter At New Orleans Concert

Stealing the attention of 43,000 concertgoers from rapper Snoop Dogg is no easy feat, but Holly Maniatty somehow managed to accomplish this without even having to say a single word. Check out the video below to see who gives the better performance.

Snoop, who was in attendance at Jazz Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana, performed some of his biggest hits to a rapt crowd, but as Maniatty tried to channel the performer’s energy, she put on a show that was just as entertaining as what was happening on stage.

It might look like Maniatty is barely breaking a sweat as she transitions from one sign to another, but she revealed in a 2013 interview with VICE that it takes as much as 50-60 hours to prepare for a performance.

“A lot of people have the idea that rap music cannot be interpreted,” Maniatty explained. “But it can be done. It’s a lot of work, but it can be done.”

When one fan became mesmerized by Maniatty’s performance, they turned the camera to focus on her and then uploaded it to the Good Life Radio Show’s Facebook page. Since its upload, it’s been viewed over 13 million times.

This is far from the interpreter’s first brush with fame, having previously been featured in a 2013 viral video in which she had a similar performance when interpreting a Wu-Tang Clan concert.

Being in front of thousands of people comes with the territory of her job, but the fame she’s received from the viral videos isn’t something she’s gotten used to.

Maniatty revealed, “It’s a little overwhelming because I don’t think of myself as in front of people. I guess I am in front of a lot of people but I’m always so absorbed in doing a good job—it’s just about the deaf patrons who are there.”

The interpreter says there’s usually around six people in the audience who require her services, but thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, concert venues require their services for musical events.

