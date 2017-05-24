Mom Shares Graphic Photo After Claiming Her Baby Suffered Burns From Aerosol Sunscreen

One mom is sharing a warning to other parents after she says her baby suffered burns from aerosol sunscreen.

Rebecca Cannon used Facebook to share her daughter Kyla’s story, writing that she bought a can of aerosol sunscreen that said the spray was safe for children six months and older. Cannon followed the directions, spraying the liquid on her hands and rubbing it on Kyla’s skin, but the 14-month-old still suffered severe burns directly in the middle of her face.

“As the day went on, she got a little redder and redder and the next morning she woke up and was swollen, she was bright red, there were blisters starting to pop up,” Cannon told CBC News Canada. “I figured just putting it mildly on her face, for some protection rather than having none at all, would be OK and yeah, it didn’t go over well.”

She shared that the sunscreen she had used on Kyle was from Banana Boat, and that the company has offered her a reimbursement.

“[I] want everyone to know Kyla is back home after another hospital trip this morning,” the mom added on Facebook. “Please watch and be careful when using aerosol sunscreen!”

Edgewell Personal Care, the company that produces Banana Boat sunscreen, responded to Cannon’s story in a statement to Good Housekeeping.

“We work diligently to provide high-quality Banana Boat sun protection products and we are greatly concerned when any person encounters a reaction using our products,” the statement read. “We have spoken with the consumer and asked for the product so that our quality assurance team can look into this further.”

Photo Credit: Facebook / Rebecca Cannon