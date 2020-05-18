Ryan Gosling In Talks To Star In Guillermo del Toro’s Haunted Mansion

The Wrap is reporting that Ryan Gosling (Drive) is in negotiation to star in a supernatural family-film based on Disney‘s The Haunted Mansion theme park ride.

The film would be directed by Guillermo del Toro (Pacific Rim). The two have been hanging out together of late. Guillermo interviewed the first-time director about his new film Lost River and the two were seen at Disneyland riding rides during Oscar weekend.

The script is being written by D.V. DeVincentis (High Fidelity).

There was a 2003 film based on the ride that starred Eddie Murphy and was directed by Rob Mnkoff.

