Warrant Issued for Rose McGowan’s Arrest

Rose McGowan, who has been one of the leading voices in speaking out against sexual harassment and assault in the Harvey Weinstein scandal, is now facing a warrant for her arrest.

The Charmed star is reportedly wanted by the authorities for a felony drug possession charge, according to Vulture. The warrant was a result of a January police investigation into the 44-year-old actress’ personal belongs that she reportedly left behind on a United flight.

The police claim that McGowan’s belongings, which were investigated at the Washington Dulles International Airport, tested positive for narcotics.

The warrant was obtained by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority on Feb. 1. The police attempted to contact McGowan and request that she appears in Loudon County, Va. court.

Since that time, the warrant has been submitted to a national law enforcement database.

McGowan addressed the warrant for her arrest on Twitter and referred to it as “horsesh*t.”

“Are they trying to silence me?” she tweeted. “There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of horsesh*t.”

In recent weeks, McGowan was mentioned in the The New York Times exposé that detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein. Back in 1997, McGowan says she reached a $100,000 settlement with the Hollywood executive for “an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.”

McGowan later accused Weinstein of rape in a subsequent tweet. However, it was not reported in the exposé that she was raped.