Photos Come Out Of Director Roman Polanski In His Underwear

The controversial director has a film, Based On A True Story, playing at the 70th Cannes Film Festival and Roman Polanski was caught enjoying some down time while in his underwear.

Polanski was snapped stretching and larking about on his hotel balcony at the Hotel Eden Roc in Antibes.

The director was seen indulging in some enthusiastic early morning stretching, cocking one leg up against the glass wall.

Clad in a pair of white undies, he appeared unfazed by his state of undress, looking the picture of concentration as he talked on the phone.

The star’s inclusion in the Cannes Film Festival hasn’t been without its controversies.

Based On A True Story is a French-language thriller, which stars his wife Emmanuelle Seigner as a Parisian author who meets a mysterious woman, played by Eva Green, at a book signing.

The film is Polanski’s first feature since 2013’s Venus in Fur. Polanski had been set to preside over France’s Cesar Awards in February, but withdrew after the protests of feminist groups.

A Los Angeles judge recently rejected Polanski’s bid to end his long-running underage sex abuse case without the fugitive director appearing in court or being sentenced to more prison time.

The Rosemary’s Baby helmer was forced to withdraw from the French Oscars, the Cesars, earlier this year after protests by feminists.

Polanski has been on the run for almost four decades for having unlawful sex with a teenager at Jack Nicholson’s house in Los Angeles in 1977.

Polanski, 83, failed to negotiate a return to the U.S. this month.

