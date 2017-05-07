‘Real Time’ Host Bill Maher Slammed For Offensive Joke About Ivanka Trump

Bill Maher has been criticized for certain jokes he recently made about Ivanka Trump and her father on his HBO series.

On his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, the host spoke with New York magazine reporter Gabriel Sherman on Friday night, when the 61-year-old made an incest joke about first daughter Ivanka Trump’s relationship with her father President Donald Trump.

He said, “What do you make of Ivanka and her efforts to sort of humanize her father?”

“We see all this misogyny at Fox News, we see it in Donald Trump himself. A lot of us thought, Ivanka is gonna be our saving grace,” he continued.

The political commentator then took it a step further and mimicked Ivanka performing a sex act on her father.

‘When he’s about to nuke Finland or something, she’s gonna walk into the bedroom and—’Daddy, Daddy…’Don’t do it, Daddy,’” said Maher.

“Is that how you see Ivanka?” Maher asked Sherman who, red faced, replied, “No.”

Sherman, one of the leading media voices to have contributed to the outing of Roger Ailes at Fox News, added, “I think, again, she’s on the margins trying to save us—to the degree that she can—but Donald Trump doesn’t listen to anybody, including his own family.”

Some social media users were quick to respond to the crude joke, with one writing, “I can’t believe @billmaher just did that… Ivanka Trump… @RealTimers.”

@billmaher you generally provide a great deal insight in the cacophony but the joke about Ivanka today was in poor taste. — Sharbani (@Sharbani10) May 6, 2017

This isn’t the first time Maher has told an incest joke about Ivanka and Donald.

On Nov. 2, the comedian performed a stand-up set at the Los Angeles Largo comedy club on Facebook Live where he cracked a joke many found as inappropriate.

