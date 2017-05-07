Paul Ryan Snaps Highly Unfortunate Photo At Pancake Day, Twitter Gets A Chuckle

Last week, the highly controversial GOP healthcare bill that would “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act was passed by the House of Representatives, advancing it along to the Senate for review. One critic of the bill attended a Pancake Day celebration that House Speaker Paul Ryan was appearing, who chose to use the public appearance as an opportunity to mock Ryan. Check out the photo below to see what happens when you don’t read the shirt of the person you’re posing with.

The slogan on the shirt, which implies the phrase, “Repeal and Go F**k Yourself,” mocks the catchphrase “Repeal and Replace” that politicians have been using when talking about the controversial bill.

The shirt was made by the Pod Save America podcast, whose hosts were delighted by the hilarious prank.

If you’d like your own shirt, you can grab one from their site.

Regardless of political agendas, in a day and age where many computer-savvy pranksters are quick to use photo manipulation techniques to create hilarious photos, seeing someone go the old school route and actually wear the incriminating t-shirt is refreshing.

There’s no word yet on whether Ryan has realized what shirt the excited citizen was wearing, but hopefully it’s a lesson for everyone, politician or not, to read the writing on the shirt of anyone who’s asking to take a photo with you.

