Paris Jackson Bares All Tanning Topless On Instagram

Paris Jackson has come under fire for exposing a bit much to her 1.4 million followers.

The singer, actress and independent spirit took to social media Friday enjoying some sunbathing, ditching her clothes to tan in the nude.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 18-year-old shared a photo of herself relaxing in the sun topless, where she covered her intimate bits with a pair of ladybug emojis while laying with her dog Koa.

The star looks like she’s in bliss, closing her eyes to relax while her dog Koa rests its head on her shoulder. “Sunbathing with the pup,” she captioned the sunny photo. You can see the photo here.

Up Next: Paris Jackson Calls ’13 Reasons Why’ Suicide Plot ‘Extremely Triggering’

Several of Paris’s tattoos are visible, including script under her chest and designs on her right forearm. And a butterfly emoji adorns her face while two ladybugs cover her unmentionables.

Not everyone enjoyed the daughter of Micheal Jackson’s au natural display, however.

After some followers messaged her scandalized, the starlet returned to the social media platform to respond to her critics, writing “there’s other things to be mad at other than tanning y’all.”

There’s other things to be mad at other than tanning y’all. like nude beaches. or idk. trump and everythig [sic] that he’s doing.” Ultimately all the negativity forced Paris to remove the picture.

More: Paris Jackson Shares Sweet Photo With Mom, Who Just Completed Chemotherapy

Later she added a more thoughtful response, which was written on the notes app and posted to her Instagram story. She waxed poetic about freedom, nudity and her relationship with mother earth, writing:

“Nudity stared as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human. For me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia.”

She continued, “I’m usually naked when I garden. It’s actually a beautiful things and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars do. Not only is your body a temple and should be worshiped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.”

[H/T Daily Mail]