Paris Jackson Bares All Tanning Topless On Instagram

Paris Jackson has come under fire for exposing a bit much to her 1.4 million followers.
The singer, actress and independent spirit took to social media Friday enjoying some sunbathing, ditching her clothes to tan in the nude.
The 18-year-old shared a photo of herself relaxing in the sun topless, where she covered her intimate bits with a pair of ladybug emojis while laying with her dog Koa.
The star looks like she’s in bliss, closing her eyes to relax while her dog Koa rests its head on her shoulder. “Sunbathing with the pup,” she captioned the sunny photo. You can see the photo here.
Several of Paris’s tattoos are visible, including script under her chest and designs on her right forearm. And a butterfly emoji adorns her face while two ladybugs cover her unmentionables.
Not everyone enjoyed the daughter of Micheal Jackson’s au natural display, however.
After some followers messaged her scandalized, the starlet returned to the social media platform to respond to her critics, writing “there’s other things to be mad at other than tanning y’all.”
There’s other things to be mad at other than tanning y’all. like nude beaches. or idk. trump and everythig [sic] that he’s doing.” Ultimately all the negativity forced Paris to remove the picture.
Later she added a more thoughtful response, which was written on the notes app and posted to her Instagram story. She waxed poetic about freedom, nudity and her relationship with mother earth, writing:
“Nudity stared as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human. For me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia.”
She continued, “I’m usually naked when I garden. It’s actually a beautiful things and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars do. Not only is your body a temple and should be worshiped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.”
i’ll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i’m usually naked when i garden. it’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there’s different ways of absorbing mother earth’s energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what “flaws” you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don’t always agree with one another and that’s okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?
