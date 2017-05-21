Paris Hilton And Boyfriend Chris Zylka Turn Up The PDA In Cannes

Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Chris Zylka can’t seem to get enough of each other. Hilton and Zylka were recently spotted in France for the Cannes Film Festival Saturday showing off major PDA.

The 36-year-old and her 32-year-old beau puckered up for the cameras, as they landed, without even waiting to get to their hotel room.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The heiress opted for a more covered up approach than usual, sporting a stylish but loose fitting maxi dress. The black drop-shoulder garb featured a colorful trim down the front and a plunging neckline. Paris left her hair loose as she locked lips with her handsome partner.

She was not without trademark Paris looks, of course, wearing a diamante collar and giant dark glasses.

Up Next: Bella Hadid Suffers Highly Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction At Cannes

Chris kept it casual in a grey sweatshirt with a white t-shirt underneath and jeans, as he flashed his numerous tattoos.

A post shared by PAPARAZZIRD ℹ (@paparazzi_rd) on May 20, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Paris is reportedly DJ’ing at a party at the festival.

She and her beau are also one of the celeb couples walking in the Philipp Plein runway show.

The couple only went public with their relationship back in February but Paris has said the Leftovers star is the one.

More: Rihanna Tones It Down At Cannes Dinner Celebrating Her Jewelry Line

“I’ve never been surer of anything in my life. He’s so incredible in every way. We’ve actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years,” Paris told E! News. “We just now started being serious in the past few months and it’s really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he’s so special. We’re best friends and we’re together every minute. I don’t know what else I could ask for. He’s perfect for me.”

[H/T Daily Mail]