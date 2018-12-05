P. Diddy And Cassie Have Broken Up Due To Event That Brought Cops To Their Home

After an incident that brought the cops to their home, Bad Boy mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has broken up with his long-time girlfriend Cassie.

Sources say that the Diddy and Cassie got into a heated argument in the car on Wednesday afternoon. Cassie reportedly told Diddy she wanted to break up, and then Diddy angrily snatched her phone away from her and started scrolling through it under suspicions of infidelity.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Diddy then jumped out of the car in Beverly Hills with Cassie’s phone in hand as she took off with the driver. The “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems” rapper eventually returned home, but then left with two of the cars parked outside.

Cassie’s mom phoned the police after her daughter told her about the altercation, and before Diddy returned with her phone. When the cops arrived, Cassie explained that Diddy had already returned the phone, but she still proceeded to have the authorities write up a domestic incident report. Despite filling out the paperwork, sources say that there was no crime committed.

The couple has dated for years with rumors of an engagement swirling around as far back as 2008, and apparently this is not the first time they have split. Who knows if this time it will last or if the musical couple has truly called it quits.

Other recent news about Puff Daddy concerns his upcoming “Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.” The rapper had to postpone the tour schedule after undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury. The lineup on the reunion features Lil Kim, Ma$e, Faith Evans, 112, and French Montana. The tour was set to kick off in Columbus, Ohio on August 25 but now will start on September 1 in Chicago.

Do you think Cassie was right to call the cops on Diddy in this situation?

[H/T Rap-Up, TMZ]