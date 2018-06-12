Olympic Skier Bode Miller Shares Naked Announcement Photo After Welcoming Baby Girl

Olympic skier Bode Miller welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Morgan Beck, on Saturday, Nov. 5, and the proud dad took to Instagram the next day to share a very revealing announcement photo.

In the snap, Miller, Beck and their new baby pose totally nude, as Miller holds the couple’s son, Nash, who is dressed in a striped ensemble.

“It was an amazing day for the Miller family yesterday as we welcomed our baby girl,” Miller captioned the shot.

The newborn is Miller’s fourth child and his second with Beck, E! News shares.

Beck, a volleyball player, also shared the exciting news on her own Instagram, posting a shot of the couple’s new arrival as well as a photo of Miller, Nash and their newborn daughter.

“Our baby girl made her way earthside this morning,” she wrote. “7 lbs 4 oz 20.5” #grateful for another successful home birth.”

