Nicole Kidman Pics Have Sparked Questions About Serious Plastic Surgery After The Oscars

Pretty much no celebrity ever can just have facial cosmetic surgery and get away with it without people noticing. A-list actress Nicole Kidman is under the social microscope tonight, after pictures of her surface that show she is looking decidedly different since the Oscars just a couple of weeks ago.

Kidman turned up at in Hamburg, Germany for the 2017 Goldene Kamera Awards and people began to notice that her face was much puffier and round than it had been less than a week earlier at the 2017 Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The difference was most noticeable in the 49-year-old’s cheeks, where they appeared to be fuller, whereas at the Oscars they seemed more defined.

It’s almost as if whatever injections or procedure she had done, also created a lot more wrinkles for her as well, which is just slightly noticeable due to the heavy make-up work they did on her.

Dr. Jeremy Hunt, a plastic surgeon asked to comment on Kidman’s appearance, stated that in his professional opinion, she did appear to have “injectable fillers.”

He stated, “There is more volume over the cheeks – a plumped up look which could be due to weight gain but over such a short period is suggestive of the use of injectable fillers. The fillers are will add volume and highlight areas such as lips and cheekbones, a little can be effective but too much can result in the look known as ‘pillow face.’”

Kidman previously admitted to using Botox in a magazine interview. She said, “I’ve tried a lot of things, but aside from sports and good nutrition, most things don’t make a difference. I even tried Botox but I didn’t like how my face looked afterward. Now I don’t use it anymore and I can move my forehead again.”

Respectfully, unless the difference in her facial appearance between the Oscars and the Goldene Kamera Awards is related to some kind of allergic reaction, it seems like maybe she’s had a change of heart.

[H/T: Daily Mail, Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris]