Nicki Minaj Records A Blue-Haired Cara Delevingne Giving Us A Special Message

Nicki Minaj has teamed up with model and actress Cara Delevingne to share a very special message with her Instagram followers.

The 34-year-old rapper took to social media sharing a short video of Cara rapping a few lines from her single No Frauds, featuring Lil Wayne and Drake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video we see Cara in a bright blue wig and jacket as the sings along to the song, giving very intense facial expressions.

Minaj captioned the video, “And now a public service announcement from @caradelevingne 😩😜 #NoFrauds 🚷.”

Up Next: Nicki Minaj Reveals Cuddly Instagram Photo With Nas

Check out Cara’s skills below:

And now a public service announcement from @caradelevingne 😩😜 #NoFrauds 🚷 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 13, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

The song, No Frauds, is in response to Remy Ma’s diss to the rapper and it appears this video was to voice that Minaj is still not over the rap beef.

More: Nicki Minaj Offers To Pay Tuition For Students With Straight-A’s

Back in March, Minaj released three singles including Regret in Your Tears, Changed It with Lil Wayne and No Frauds with Drake and Lil Wayne, that would be included on her upcoming fourth studio album. In the song, Minaj responded to Remy Ma’s diss tracks Shether and Another One.

[H/T Instagram, Nicki Minaj]