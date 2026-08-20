Tennis Star Suspended After Testing Positive for Cocaine

Nick Kyrgios, a former finalist at Wimbledon, has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) as a result of a positive cocaine test.

The 31-year-old Australian tennis pro tested positive for the drug in June during an event in Spain. Kyrgios, who at one time was ranked as high as 13th in the world but now sits at 919th, did not deny the test results and apologized for his actions via his Instagram account.

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“I wanted you to hear this from me first,” Kyrgios began. “ I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it.

“I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.”

Kyrgios went on to state that he’s not making excuses and admitted the last couple of years have been hard for him as he’s struggled with his career and taken both a physical and mental toll. He called the suspension a wake-up call and promised to come back better while again apologizing for his actions.

The ITIA has not announced how long Kyrgios’ suspension will be. By rules, he can be suspended for up to four years, but as a first-time offender, and considering the positive test was not for a performance-enhancing drug, he’ll likely be handed a significantly lighter sentence.

Thus far in 2026, Kyrgios has played only four singles matches with a record of one win and three losses. He did receive a wild card to play doubles at this year’s Wimbledon in July but bowed out along with partner Alexander Bublik after the first round.

Kyrgios has not appealed the suspension.