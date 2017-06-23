Watch: Miranda Lambert Plays With Puppies During Adorable Interview and We Cannot Get Enough

In case you need another reason to love Miranda Lambert, we have one for you. The ‘Vice’ songstress clearly has her head on straight as she knows we need more puppies in our life.

During a recent interactive fan Q&A with BuzzFeed, Lambert answered fan questions with her favorite furry friends by her side. The rescue puppies were crawling over her and offering extra nuzzles as Lambert seamlessly responded to her fans.

The questions ranged from personal to professional and the star answered all with her signature wit. One fan asked, “[What was] the worst thing that they’ve (your animals) ever chewed on. To which Lambert responded, “My dogs have chewed a lot of interesting things. The only Louis Vuitton purse I ever owned was given to me, and it lost its handles really quickly, so I gave up on nice things. My dogs are more important than nice things, I realized.”

Shocked? Probably not. Instead, our adoration for her is reinforced by that answer. Lambert might be country music’s greatest advocate for animal shelter adoption, animal cruelty, and responsible animal care.

Last year alone, @muttnationfoundation found homes for hundreds of dogs. @MirandaLambert and her dogs are holding the #MuttNationMarch on Thursday so to continue to support the foundation’s lifesaving work! Register at link in bio. A post shared by MuttNation (@muttnation) on Jun 4, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

She even started a foundation, appropriately called MuttNation, which raises funds to support other non-profits and institutions whose purpose is to, “Build animal shelters for better care; increase pet adoption and encourage responsible pet guardianship; rehabilitate sick or unsocialized animals; fund spay/neuter programs; reduce/eliminate euthanasia of healthy animals; and train shelter dogs for purposes of therapy programs, assistance for wounded military personnel and dogs-in-prisons programs” according to the foundation’s Facebook page.

