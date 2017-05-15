Miley Cyrus Gets Hacked, Nude Photos Leaked

Miley Cyrus has become the latest celebrity victim of a photo hacking scandal as X-rated images of the 24-year-old pop superstar have reportedly been stolen and shared on the Internet.

Explicit images of the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker surfaced on the same pornographic website that posted the nude pics of Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson, “Skyscraper” songstress Demi Lovato, and Mean Girls actress Amanda Seyfried, according to The Sun.

While the photos were wrongfully stolen from Miley, she has never been shy about showing off some serious skin in the past. During several high fashion photoshoots, she has posed completely topless.

In 2014, she attended an Alexander Wang warehouse party wearing nothing but tassels over her breasts. More recently, she performed on stage wearing prosthetic breasts and a strap on penis last November.

When Miley Cyrus isn’t dealing with a leaked photo scandal, she has reportedly been busy planning a wedding with her Hunger Games actor beau Liam Hemsworth. In fact, many of her fans believed that she tied the knot in a secret wedding after Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, posted a photo of his daughter in a white dress with a particularly cryptic caption. However, Miley’s mother spoke out saying that she has not officially gotten hitched just yet. Learn more here.

The same seedy website that posted the stolen photos of Miley Cyrus was previously forced to remove the nude photos of Amanda Seyfried back in March. Seyfried’s legal team threatened to take the website to court over the issue.

“Several very private photographs of Ms. Seyfried either in various states of nudity or in intimate moments with her former boyfriend (the ‘Seyfried Photographs’) have been reproduced and posted,” a letter from Amanda’s legal team read.

As for Harry Potter alum Emma Watson, the naked photos were reportedly taken during a “clothes fitting,” according to her reps.

A spokesperson for Watson said last month: “Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

