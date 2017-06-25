America’s Got Talent Judge Mel B Claims Husband Allegedly Beat Her

America's Got Talent judge Mel B has made horrific allegations about her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte. The 41-year-old claims that he physically abused her and extorted her into engaging in sex acts with other women.

On Monday, Mel B's legal team filed a restraining order against Belafonte. The filing requests that he stay away from the former spice girl and her three kids, according to TMZ.

In the restraining order court documents, Mel B cited a slew of different occasions during which she was abused by Belafonte.

On the night of her Dancing With the Stars finale appearance, Mel B alleges that Belafonte choked her and slammed her down on the floor. According to the docs, she claims that his aggressive behavior was a pattern in which he would "beat me down to let me know he was in charge."

While taping reality competition show X Factor, Mel B made plans to tape a segment with "Love in This Club" singer Usher. Belafonte was outraged that she would want to work with Usher and he allegedly proceeded to punch Mel B in the face with a closed fist. After asking Belafonte how she was supposed to work with the facial injury, Mel B claims that he said she should have considered the consequences of her actions before she chose to "flirt and f*** with Usher."

One fiery allegation that Mel B made was that Belafonte impregnated the family nanny. The singer claims that he wanted to have the nanny, the baby, and "all three of us live together." However, Belafonte allegedly then made the nanny get an abortion.

In 2014, Mel B made a particularly disturbing claim about her estranged husband. She revealed that she was overwhelmed by "emotional and physical exhaustion," and took an entire bottle of Aspirin. When she tried to call medical emergency services, Belafonte prevented her from doing so and threw her in the bedroom saying "die, b*tch."

Mel B says that she attempted to leave Belafonte on numerous occasions but he "threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possibly way...destroy my career and take my kids from me."

Stephen Belafonte has vehemently denied all of these allegations.

