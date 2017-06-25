Photos Of Mel B’s Alleged Injuries Surface

Photos of Mel B’s injuries from her alleged abuse by her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte have surfaced, and the images tell a potentially shocking story.

The America’s Got Talent host filed for divorce from Stephen Belafonte at the end of March. On Monday, Mel B got a restraining order against him and Belafonte has now been forced to leave the family home and remain at a safe distance away from the former Spice Girl and her three children, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Mel B here.

In the court docs, Mel B even says that she married Stephen in a moment of weakness.

“At the time, I was vulnerable. I was giving birth as a single mother, my self-esteem was very low, and my hormones were out of balance due to the pregnancy,” she said.

Mel B alleges that her relationship with Belafonte drastically changed after they got married. In the beginning, he “rushed to help me in every way.” However, as time went on, Mel B says he would tell her she was “worthless, that he made me ‘who I am,’ that no one knows how really stupid I am.”

Any time that Mel B would have a moment of success in her career, she says that Stephen would “beat me down to let me know he was in charge.”

When the singer would try to leave her husband, she says he “threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possibly way…destroy my career and take my kids from me.”

The 41-year-old revealed that her marriage became so overwhelmingly abusive that she tried to attempt suicide back in 2014. Mel B allegedly ingested an entire bottle’s worth of Aspirin. When she attempted to call for emergency medical assistance, she alleges that Belafonte prevented her from doing so and threw her in the bedroom saying “die, b*tch.”

With the love of my life my baby boo @officialmelb the only girl that means anything to me ever I would die for this amazing woman and she would die for me!! This is what’s called ride or die!! #sorryguys #sexywife #babyboo #rideordie A post shared by Stephen Belafonte (@stephenthinks11) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:41pm PDT

Stephen Belafonte has vehemently denied all allegations of abuse.

What are your thoughts about Mel B claiming that her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte beat her?

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ]